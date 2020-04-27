Couple Gets Married Wearing Masks in Odisha's Angul

Odisha Couple Gets Married Wearing Masks Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: Coronavirus outbreak forced a couple to marry by wearing face-masks in Odisha’s Angul district recently.

One Purnachandra Maharana’s son Kuna Maharana tied the knot with Govind Maharana’s daughter Silan Maharana by wearing the face-masks.

However, there was neither the Baraat (groom’s wedding procession) nor any wedding reception as they followed the direction of the local administration and took all precautionary methods to avoid spread of COVID19.

All the eight guests and the priest who attended the marriage also wore the masks.

They decided to keep their wedding a low-key affair in the wake of the lockdown imposed due to COVID19 outbreak.

The newly-wed couple said that their marriage became a memorable event not only for them alone but also for the entire people of the area as it was a first of its kind for them all.

