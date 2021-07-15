Odisha couple found hanging at home in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a couple was found hanging from the ceiling fan of their residence at Sundarpur village under Binjharpur police limits of Jajpur district on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dipak ku Nath and Anita Nath.

Report says, Dipak was working at a private company outside Odisha. Due to lockdown he had returned back to his native place. Some locals spotted the couple hanging at their residence and informed the police.

On being informed the Binjharpur police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and have started a probe into the matter.

The exact reason of their death has not been ascertained yet. It is suspected that due to family fued they might have taken such a huge step. The couple had got married a year back.