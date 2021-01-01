Odisha: Couple Crushed To Death While Returning After Praying In Temple On New Year Day

Sambalpur: One Kanhaiyalal Soni (65) and his wife Muni (60) of Dalaipada in Sambalpur town died after a truck ran over them while they were returning home after offering prayers in a temple on the occasion of the new year day on Friday.

The road mishap took place near Tangarpali bridge under Dhanupali police limits when Kanhaiyalal and Muni were traveling back to their house on their two-wheeler after offering praying at the Shiv Temple at Maneswar.

The couple fell down from the vehicle after Kanhaiyalal reportedly lost control. In the meantime, a truck which was coming at a high speed from their behind ran over them killing them on the spot.

The road mishap was so severe that most of the locals who witnessed the accident were shivering while speaking about it.

Dhanupali police limits rushed to the spot after getting information and seized the truck. They sent the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, driver of the truck is said to have surrendered before the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.