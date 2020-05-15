Jajpur: A young couple committed suicide allegedly by consuming poison at their house in Samantarapur in Odisha’s Jajpur district at the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Prasanta Biswal (30), and his wife Chumki Biswal (25) Samantarapur under Jajpur Sadar police limits in the district. The couple is survived by one-and-half-year-old girl.

According to reports, the couple engaged in a heated argument late last night over family dispute. Later the neighbours, who found them vomiting heavily, rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital here where the doctor declared the couple “brought dead”.

On being informed, Jajpur Sadar police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The police said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide by consuming poison. However, no suicide note was found. The exact reasons behind their death will be established after their post-mortem report.”

A pall of gloom has been descended in the village after the demise of the young couple.