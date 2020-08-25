Bhubaneswar: A total of 2752 new Coronavirus positive cases including 1044 local contacts and 1708 quarantine cases have been reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, with 423 cases, Khurda district topped the list of covid cases detected today.

Khurda was followed by Cuttack (247) and Ganjam (212) districts.

Here is the complete list of the coronavirus case of the last 24 hours:

Angul: 23 Balasore: 129 Bargarh: 28 Bhadrak: 58 Balangir: 14 Boudh: 11 Cuttack: 247 Deogarh: 6 Dhenkanal: 1 Gajapati: 60 Ganjam: 212 Jagatsinghpur: 101 Jajpur: 217 Jharsuguda: 15 Kalahandi: 16 Kandhamal: 95 Kendrapara: 97 Keonjhar: 28 Khurda: 423 Koraput: 174 Malkangiri: 101 Mayurbhanj: 137 Nabarangpur: 27 Nayagarh: 103 Nuapada: 8 Puri: 144 Rayagada: 177 Sambalpur: 55 Sonepur: 1 Sundargarh: 44

Below is the complete list of Coronavirus cases in Odisha so far.

New Recoveries: 2519

Cumulative Tested: 1421958

Positive: 84231

Recovered: 56924

Active Cases: 26826