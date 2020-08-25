Odisha Coronavirus updates: 1044 local contacts among 2752 new positive cases reported today
Bhubaneswar: A total of 2752 new Coronavirus positive cases including 1044 local contacts and 1708 quarantine cases have been reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, with 423 cases, Khurda district topped the list of covid cases detected today.
Khurda was followed by Cuttack (247) and Ganjam (212) districts.
Here is the complete list of the coronavirus case of the last 24 hours:
- Angul: 23
- Balasore: 129
- Bargarh: 28
- Bhadrak: 58
- Balangir: 14
- Boudh: 11
- Cuttack: 247
- Deogarh: 6
- Dhenkanal: 1
- Gajapati: 60
- Ganjam: 212
- Jagatsinghpur: 101
- Jajpur: 217
- Jharsuguda: 15
- Kalahandi: 16
- Kandhamal: 95
- Kendrapara: 97
- Keonjhar: 28
- Khurda: 423
- Koraput: 174
- Malkangiri: 101
- Mayurbhanj: 137
- Nabarangpur: 27
- Nayagarh: 103
- Nuapada: 8
- Puri: 144
- Rayagada: 177
- Sambalpur: 55
- Sonepur: 1
- Sundargarh: 44
Below is the complete list of Coronavirus cases in Odisha so far.
New Recoveries: 2519
Cumulative Tested: 1421958
Positive: 84231
Recovered: 56924
Active Cases: 26826