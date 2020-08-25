COVID19

Odisha Coronavirus updates: 1044 local contacts among 2752 new positive cases reported today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A total of 2752 new Coronavirus positive cases including 1044 local contacts and 1708 quarantine cases have been reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, with 423 cases, Khurda district topped the list of covid cases detected today.

Khurda was followed by Cuttack (247) and Ganjam (212) districts.

Here is the complete list of the coronavirus case of the last 24 hours:

  1. Angul: 23
  2. Balasore: 129
  3. Bargarh: 28
  4. Bhadrak: 58
  5. Balangir: 14
  6. Boudh: 11
  7. Cuttack: 247
  8. Deogarh: 6
  9. Dhenkanal: 1
  10. Gajapati: 60
  11. Ganjam: 212
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 101
  13. Jajpur: 217
  14. Jharsuguda: 15
  15. Kalahandi: 16
  16. Kandhamal: 95
  17. Kendrapara: 97
  18. Keonjhar: 28
  19. Khurda: 423
  20. Koraput: 174
  21. Malkangiri: 101
  22. Mayurbhanj: 137
  23. Nabarangpur: 27
  24. Nayagarh: 103
  25. Nuapada: 8
  26. Puri: 144
  27. Rayagada: 177
  28. Sambalpur: 55
  29. Sonepur: 1
  30. Sundargarh: 44

Below is the complete list of Coronavirus cases in Odisha so far.

New Recoveries: 2519

Cumulative Tested: 1421958

Positive: 84231

Recovered: 56924

Active Cases: 26826

