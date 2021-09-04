Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 826 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Saturday informed that another 826 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 996300 with the recovery of 826 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
312 from Khordha
106 from Cuttack
56 from Baleswar
42 from Jajapur
30 from Jagatsinghpur
27 from Mayurbhanj
20 from Kendrapara
20 from Puri
19 from Keonjhar
16 from Anugul
15 from Bargarh
15 from Sundargarh
13 from Sambalpur
12 from Nayagarh
10 from Deogarh
8 from Bhadrak
8 from Dhenkanal
6 from Jharsuguda
6 from Malkangiri
4 from Ganjam
4 from Koraput
3 from Kalahandi
3 from Kandhamal
2 from Nuapada
2 from Rayagada
1 from Boudh
1 from Sonepur
65 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 996300.
It is to be noted that yesterday, 835 Covid patients had recovered and discharged from different hospitals as per the State Health Department.