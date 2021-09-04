Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 826 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

By WCE 5
Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Saturday informed that another 826 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 996300 with the recovery of 826 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

312 from Khordha

106 from Cuttack

56 from Baleswar

42 from Jajapur

30 from Jagatsinghpur

27 from Mayurbhanj

20 from Kendrapara

20 from Puri

19 from Keonjhar

16 from Anugul

15 from Bargarh

15 from Sundargarh

13 from Sambalpur

Related News

Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 835 Patients Recovered…

Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 666 Patients Recovered…

Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 762 Patients Recovered…

Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 986 patients recovered…

12 from Nayagarh

10 from Deogarh

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Dhenkanal

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Malkangiri

4 from Ganjam

4 from Koraput

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Nuapada

2 from Rayagada

1 from Boudh

1 from Sonepur

65 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 996300.

It is to be noted that yesterday, 835 Covid patients had recovered and discharged from different hospitals  as per the State Health Department.

You might also like
State

Dutee Chand defamation case: Web portal editor, another forwarded to Court, Police…

State

Governor Ganeshi Lal & CM Naveen Patnaik congratulate Pramod Bhagat for winning…

Uncategorized

Best job opportunity for freshers, Wipro invites application for several vacancies,…

State

1 killed, another injured in road accident in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.