Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 801 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Here is the information regarding Odisha Corona recovery today. The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Tuesday informed that another 801 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 998591 with the recovery of 801 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

356 from Khordha

65 from Cuttack

59 from Baleswar

32 from Jajapur

26 from Mayurbhanj

21 from Kendrapara

19 from Puri

18 from Anugul

18 from Jagatsinghpur

16 from Sundargarh

12 from Dhenkanal

11 from Deogarh

11 from Nayagarh

7 from Jharsuguda

7 from Sambalpur

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Boudh

5 from Ganjam

5 from Keonjhar

5 from Rayagada

3 from Bargarh

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Kandhamal

3 from Koraput

2 from Gajapati

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nuapada

1 from Bolangir

78 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 998591.