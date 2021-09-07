Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 801 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Here is the information regarding Odisha Corona recovery today. The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Tuesday informed that another 801 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 998591 with the recovery of 801 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
356 from Khordha
65 from Cuttack
59 from Baleswar
32 from Jajapur
26 from Mayurbhanj
21 from Kendrapara
19 from Puri
18 from Anugul
18 from Jagatsinghpur
16 from Sundargarh
12 from Dhenkanal
11 from Deogarh
11 from Nayagarh
7 from Jharsuguda
7 from Sambalpur
6 from Bhadrak
5 from Boudh
5 from Ganjam
5 from Keonjhar
5 from Rayagada
3 from Bargarh
3 from Kalahandi
3 from Kandhamal
3 from Koraput
2 from Gajapati
2 from Malkangiri
2 from Nuapada
1 from Bolangir
78 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 998591.