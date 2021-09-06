Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 727 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Monday informed that another 727 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 997790 with the recovery of 727 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

259 from Khordha

103 from Cuttack

45 from Baleswar

33 from Jajapur

26 from Puri

24 from Dhenkanal

20 from Jagatsinghpur

20 from Mayurbhanj

20 from Sundargarh

19 from Kendrapara

16 from Anugul

16 from Sambalpur

14 from Bhadrak

14 from Nayagarh

10 from Deogarh

6 from Keonjhar

5 from Bargarh

4 from Kandhamal

4 from Koraput

3 from Ganjam

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Boudh

2 from Jharsuguda

1 from Rayagada

1 from Sonepur

57 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 997790.