Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 727 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Monday informed that another 727 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 997790 with the recovery of 727 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
259 from Khordha
103 from Cuttack
45 from Baleswar
33 from Jajapur
26 from Puri
24 from Dhenkanal
20 from Jagatsinghpur
20 from Mayurbhanj
20 from Sundargarh
19 from Kendrapara
16 from Anugul
16 from Sambalpur
14 from Bhadrak
14 from Nayagarh
10 from Deogarh
6 from Keonjhar
5 from Bargarh
4 from Kandhamal
4 from Koraput
3 from Ganjam
3 from Malkangiri
2 from Boudh
2 from Jharsuguda
1 from Rayagada
1 from Sonepur
57 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 997790.