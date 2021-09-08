Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 574 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Here is the information regarding Odisha Corona recovery today. The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 574 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 999165 with the recovery of 574 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
205 from Khordha
50 from Cuttack
36 from Jajapur
31 from Baleswar
28 from Kendrapara
21 from Puri
20 from Mayurbhanj
17 from Anugul
14 from Dhenkanal
12 from Sambalpur
11 from Jagatsinghpur
11 from Keonjhar
10 from Boudh
9 from Deogarh
9 from Rayagada
8 from Sundargarh
7 from Bhadrak
7 from Nayagarh
6 from Ganjam
5 from Kandhamal
4 from Bargarh
3 from Koraput
2 from Sonepur
48 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 999165.