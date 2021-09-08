Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 574 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Here is the information regarding Odisha Corona recovery today. The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 574 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 999165 with the recovery of 574 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

205 from Khordha

50 from Cuttack

36 from Jajapur

31 from Baleswar

28 from Kendrapara

21 from Puri

20 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Anugul

14 from Dhenkanal

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Jagatsinghpur

11 from Keonjhar

10 from Boudh

9 from Deogarh

9 from Rayagada

8 from Sundargarh

7 from Bhadrak

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Ganjam

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Bargarh

3 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

48 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 999165.