Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 2204 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Monday informed that another 2204 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 947381 with the recovery of 2204 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

489 from Khordha

330 from Cuttack

223 from Jajapur

176 from Baleswar

120 from Jagatsinghpur

97 from Mayurbhanj

83 from Puri

74 from Anugul

74 from Bhadrak

59 from Nayagarh

50 from Kendrapara

45 from Sundargarh

43 from Dhenkanal

32 from Malkangiri

27 from Keonjhar

24 from Sambalpur

19 from Nabarangpur

18 from Rayagada

17 from Bolangir

16 from Boudh

15 from Bargarh

13 from Kalahandi

12 from Kandhamal

12 from Koraput

11 from Sonepur

10 from Ganjam

10 from Jharsuguda

6 from Nuapada

5 from Gajapati

1 from Deogarh

93 from State Pool

