Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 2204 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Monday informed that another 2204 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 947381 with the recovery of 2204 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
489 from Khordha
330 from Cuttack
223 from Jajapur
176 from Baleswar
120 from Jagatsinghpur
97 from Mayurbhanj
83 from Puri
74 from Anugul
74 from Bhadrak
59 from Nayagarh
50 from Kendrapara
45 from Sundargarh
43 from Dhenkanal
32 from Malkangiri
27 from Keonjhar
24 from Sambalpur
19 from Nabarangpur
18 from Rayagada
17 from Bolangir
16 from Boudh
15 from Bargarh
13 from Kalahandi
12 from Kandhamal
12 from Koraput
11 from Sonepur
10 from Ganjam
10 from Jharsuguda
6 from Nuapada
5 from Gajapati
1 from Deogarh
93 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 947381.