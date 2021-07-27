Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1969 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Tuesday informed that another 1969 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 949350 with the recovery of 1969 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

446 from Khordha

312 from Cuttack

161 from Baleswar

123 from Jajapur

113 from Jagatsinghpur

94 from Kendrapara

78 from Nayagarh

75 from Bhadrak

75 from Mayurbhanj

63 from Puri

61 from Anugul

36 from Sundargarh

34 from Dhenkanal

32 from Sambalpur

29 from Rayagada

25 from Malkangiri

17 from Kandhamal

14 from Bargarh

13 from Keonjhar

10 from Gajapati

10 from Koraput

9 from Ganjam

7 from Boudh

7 from Nabarangpur

6 from Sonepur

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Kalahandi

5 from Nuapada

3 from Deogarh

1 from Bolangir

100 from State Pool

