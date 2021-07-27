Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1969 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Tuesday informed that another 1969 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 949350 with the recovery of 1969 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
446 from Khordha
312 from Cuttack
161 from Baleswar
123 from Jajapur
113 from Jagatsinghpur
94 from Kendrapara
78 from Nayagarh
75 from Bhadrak
75 from Mayurbhanj
63 from Puri
61 from Anugul
36 from Sundargarh
34 from Dhenkanal
32 from Sambalpur
29 from Rayagada
25 from Malkangiri
17 from Kandhamal
14 from Bargarh
13 from Keonjhar
10 from Gajapati
10 from Koraput
9 from Ganjam
7 from Boudh
7 from Nabarangpur
6 from Sonepur
5 from Jharsuguda
5 from Kalahandi
5 from Nuapada
3 from Deogarh
1 from Bolangir
100 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 949350.