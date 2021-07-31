Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1899 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 1899 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 956828 with the recovery of 1899 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
459 from Khordha
257 from Cuttack
114 from Jajapur
113 from Puri
106 from Baleswar
88 from Anugul
79 from Jagatsinghpur
72 from Koraput
65 from Mayurbhanj
59 from Nayagarh
56 from Kendrapara
54 from Dhenkanal
45 from Sundargarh
38 from Bhadrak
32 from Sambalpur
29 from Keonjhar
22 from Kandhamal
19 from Rayagada
17 from Malkangiri
14 from Bargarh
11 from Gajapati
11 from Jharsuguda
9 from Ganjam
8 from Sonepur
7 from Bolangir
6 from Deogarh
6 from Nuapada
2 from Kalahandi
2 from Nabarangpur
99 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 956828.