Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1899 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 1899 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 956828 with the recovery of 1899 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

459 from Khordha

257 from Cuttack

114 from Jajapur

113 from Puri

106 from Baleswar

88 from Anugul

79 from Jagatsinghpur

72 from Koraput

65 from Mayurbhanj

59 from Nayagarh

56 from Kendrapara

54 from Dhenkanal

45 from Sundargarh

38 from Bhadrak

32 from Sambalpur

29 from Keonjhar

22 from Kandhamal

19 from Rayagada

17 from Malkangiri

14 from Bargarh

11 from Gajapati

11 from Jharsuguda

9 from Ganjam

8 from Sonepur

7 from Bolangir

6 from Deogarh

6 from Nuapada

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Nabarangpur

99 from State Pool

