Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1841 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 1841 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 954929 with the recovery of 1841 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

476 from Khordha

298 from Cuttack

118 from Jajapur

111 from Baleswar

97 from Jagatsinghpur

79 from Anugul

79 from Puri

76 from Nayagarh

71 from Kendrapara

66 from Mayurbhanj

53 from Dhenkanal

46 from Keonjhar

27 from Bargarh

27 from Sundargarh

15 from Sambalpur

13 from Bhadrak

11 from Gajapati

11 from Sonepur

10 from Malkangiri

9 from Kandhamal

8 from Rayagada

7 from Bolangir

6 from Kalahandi

6 from Koraput

5 from Ganjam

5 from Nuapada

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Boudh

100 from State Pool

