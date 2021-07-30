Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1841 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 1841 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 954929 with the recovery of 1841 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
476 from Khordha
298 from Cuttack
118 from Jajapur
111 from Baleswar
97 from Jagatsinghpur
79 from Anugul
79 from Puri
76 from Nayagarh
71 from Kendrapara
66 from Mayurbhanj
53 from Dhenkanal
46 from Keonjhar
27 from Bargarh
27 from Sundargarh
15 from Sambalpur
13 from Bhadrak
11 from Gajapati
11 from Sonepur
10 from Malkangiri
9 from Kandhamal
8 from Rayagada
7 from Bolangir
6 from Kalahandi
6 from Koraput
5 from Ganjam
5 from Nuapada
4 from Jharsuguda
4 from Nabarangpur
3 from Boudh
100 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 954929.