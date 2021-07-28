Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1699 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 1699 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 951049 with the recovery of 1699 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
234 from Cuttack
212 from Khordha
157 from Anugul
150 from Baleswar
113 from Jajapur
102 from Puri
100 from Jagatsinghpur
84 from Mayurbhanj
74 from Bhadrak
72 from Kendrapara
59 from Nayagarh
52 from Dhenkanal
38 from Keonjhar
29 from Sambalpur
24 from Rayagada
22 from Sundargarh
19 from Malkangiri
16 from Nabarangpur
15 from Koraput
13 from Bargarh
12 from Ganjam
11 from Kalahandi
10 from Kandhamal
8 from Gajapati
8 from Sonepur
6 from Boudh
6 from Deogarh
5 from Bolangir
3 from Nuapada
1 from Jharsuguda
44 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 951049.