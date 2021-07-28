Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1699 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 1699 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 951049 with the recovery of 1699 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

234 from Cuttack

212 from Khordha

157 from Anugul

150 from Baleswar

113 from Jajapur

102 from Puri

100 from Jagatsinghpur

84 from Mayurbhanj

74 from Bhadrak

72 from Kendrapara

59 from Nayagarh

52 from Dhenkanal

38 from Keonjhar

29 from Sambalpur

24 from Rayagada

22 from Sundargarh

19 from Malkangiri

16 from Nabarangpur

15 from Koraput

13 from Bargarh

12 from Ganjam

11 from Kalahandi

10 from Kandhamal

8 from Gajapati

8 from Sonepur

6 from Boudh

6 from Deogarh

5 from Bolangir

3 from Nuapada

1 from Jharsuguda

44 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 951049.