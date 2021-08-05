Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1652 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Thursday informed that another 1652 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 965370 with the recovery of 1652 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

511 from Khordha

206 from Cuttack

127 from Puri

83 from Jajapur

81 from Jagatsinghpur

79 from Nayagarh

72 from Bhadrak

61 from Mayurbhanj

55 from Baleswar

44 from Anugul

36 from Kendrapara

24 from Dhenkanal

18 from Sonepur

15 from Kandhamal

15 from Sambalpur

14 from Rayagada

13 from Keonjhar

12 from Jharsuguda

11 from Nabarangpur

11 from Sundargarh

10 from Deogarh

9 from Ganjam

8 from Bargarh

5 from Kalahandi

4 from Boudh

4 from Koraput

4 from Malkangiri

3 from Gajapati

2 from Bolangir

2 from Nuapada

113 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 965370.