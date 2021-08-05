Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1652 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Thursday informed that another 1652 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 965370 with the recovery of 1652 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
511 from Khordha
206 from Cuttack
127 from Puri
83 from Jajapur
81 from Jagatsinghpur
79 from Nayagarh
72 from Bhadrak
61 from Mayurbhanj
55 from Baleswar
44 from Anugul
36 from Kendrapara
24 from Dhenkanal
18 from Sonepur
15 from Kandhamal
15 from Sambalpur
14 from Rayagada
13 from Keonjhar
12 from Jharsuguda
11 from Nabarangpur
11 from Sundargarh
10 from Deogarh
9 from Ganjam
8 from Bargarh
5 from Kalahandi
4 from Boudh
4 from Koraput
4 from Malkangiri
3 from Gajapati
2 from Bolangir
2 from Nuapada
113 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 965370.