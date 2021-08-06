Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1558 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Thursday informed that another 1558 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 966928 with the recovery of 1558 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
432 from Khordha
218 from Cuttack
121 from Puri
87 from Baleswar
85 from Jajapur
84 from Jagatsinghpur
62 from Bhadrak
47 from Anugul
46 from Mayurbhanj
43 from Sundargarh
40 from Nayagarh
35 from Kendrapara
26 from Dhenkanal
21 from Nabarangpur
18 from Keonjhar
16 from Rayagada
15 from Sonepur
13 from Sambalpur
12 from Kalahandi
11 from Boudh
9 from Deogarh
8 from Kandhamal
6 from Bargarh
6 from Gajapati
6 from Jharsuguda
5 from Bolangir
5 from Koraput
4 from Ganjam
4 from Malkangiri
2 from Nuapada
71 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 966928.