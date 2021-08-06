Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1558 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Thursday informed that another 1558 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 966928 with the recovery of 1558 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

432 from Khordha

218 from Cuttack

121 from Puri

87 from Baleswar

85 from Jajapur

84 from Jagatsinghpur

62 from Bhadrak

47 from Anugul

46 from Mayurbhanj

43 from Sundargarh

40 from Nayagarh

35 from Kendrapara

26 from Dhenkanal

21 from Nabarangpur

18 from Keonjhar

16 from Rayagada

15 from Sonepur

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Kalahandi

11 from Boudh

9 from Deogarh

8 from Kandhamal

6 from Bargarh

6 from Gajapati

6 from Jharsuguda

5 from Bolangir

5 from Koraput

4 from Ganjam

4 from Malkangiri

2 from Nuapada

71 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 966928.

Also read: Odisha sees 66 new Covid-19 deaths, 19 from Khordha

