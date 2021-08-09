Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1475 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Monday informed that another 1475 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 971391 with the recovery of 1475 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
440 from Khordha
180 from Cuttack
146 from Puri
106 from Jagatsinghpur
97 from Baleswar
77 from Jajapur
49 from Bhadrak
40 from Mayurbhanj
32 from Nayagarh
31 from Anugul
24 from Sundargarh
23 from Dhenkanal
20 from Kandhamal
20 from Keonjhar
18 from Kendrapara
11 from Sambalpur
11 from Sonepur
9 from Nabarangpur
9 from Rayagada
8 from Deogarh
7 from Ganjam
7 from Koraput
6 from Gajapati
6 from Malkangiri
2 from Bargarh
2 from Boudh
1 from Bolangir
1 from Jharsuguda
92 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 971391.