Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1475 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Monday informed that another 1475 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 971391  with the recovery of 1475 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

440 from Khordha

180 from Cuttack

146 from Puri

106 from Jagatsinghpur

97 from Baleswar

77 from Jajapur

49 from Bhadrak

40 from Mayurbhanj

32 from Nayagarh

31 from Anugul

24 from Sundargarh

23 from Dhenkanal

20 from Kandhamal

20 from Keonjhar

18 from Kendrapara

11 from Sambalpur

11 from Sonepur

9 from Nabarangpur

9 from Rayagada

8 from Deogarh

7 from Ganjam

7 from Koraput

6 from Gajapati

6 from Malkangiri

2 from Bargarh

2 from Boudh

1 from Bolangir

1 from Jharsuguda

92 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 971391.

