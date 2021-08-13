Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1243 patients recovered from Coronavirus

By WCE 5
Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 1243  Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 975999  with the recovery of 1243 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

410 from Khordha

147 from Cuttack

86 from Jajapur

70 from Baleswar

62 from Jagatsinghpur

55 from Puri

54 from Nayagarh

47 from Bhadrak

41 from Mayurbhanj

33 from Anugul

32 from Kendrapara

19 from Sambalpur

18 from Rayagada

17 from Keonjhar

Related News

Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1177 patients…

Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 869 patients recovered…

16 from Sundargarh

9 from Koraput

7 from Dhenkanal

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Boudh

4 from Gajapati

4 from Ganjam

4 from Kalahandi

4 from Nabarangpur

4 from Nuapada

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

84 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 975999.

Also read: Bargarh sees highest Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

You might also like
State

Woman from Odisha’s Bargarh dist donates organ on World Organ Donation Day

State

Beware of SIM swap scam! Gujarat man loses Rs 46 lakh, 2 fraudsters arrested from…

State

Ray from heaven connects to Patita Pabana: Amazing click by Odia Photographer

State

Heavy rain to lash nine districts of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.