Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1243 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 1243 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 975999 with the recovery of 1243 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
410 from Khordha
147 from Cuttack
86 from Jajapur
70 from Baleswar
62 from Jagatsinghpur
55 from Puri
54 from Nayagarh
47 from Bhadrak
41 from Mayurbhanj
33 from Anugul
32 from Kendrapara
19 from Sambalpur
18 from Rayagada
17 from Keonjhar
16 from Sundargarh
9 from Koraput
7 from Dhenkanal
5 from Kandhamal
4 from Boudh
4 from Gajapati
4 from Ganjam
4 from Kalahandi
4 from Nabarangpur
4 from Nuapada
2 from Jharsuguda
2 from Malkangiri
2 from Sonepur
1 from Deogarh
84 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 975999.