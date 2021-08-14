Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1198 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Saturday informed that another 1198 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 977197 with the recovery of 1198 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
456 from Khordha
171 from Cuttack
63 from Jajapur
59 from Jagatsinghpur
56 from Puri
51 from Anugul
41 from Baleswar
40 from Bhadrak
32 from Mayurbhanj
27 from Kendrapara
16 from Dhenkanal
14 from Keonjhar
13 from Sundargarh
12 from Rayagada
5 from Boudh
5 from Ganjam
5 from Jharsuguda
5 from Koraput
5 from Malkangiri
5 from Sambalpur
3 from Kalahandi
3 from Kandhamal
3 from Sonepur
2 from Nuapada
1 from Deogarh
105 from State Pool
