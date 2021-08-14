Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1198 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Saturday informed that another 1198  Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 977197  with the recovery of 1198 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

456 from Khordha

171 from Cuttack

63 from Jajapur

59 from Jagatsinghpur

56 from Puri

51 from Anugul

41 from Baleswar

40 from Bhadrak

32 from Mayurbhanj

27 from Kendrapara

16 from Dhenkanal

14 from Keonjhar

13 from Sundargarh

12 from Rayagada

5 from Boudh

5 from Ganjam

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Koraput

5 from Malkangiri

5 from Sambalpur

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Kandhamal

3 from Sonepur

2 from Nuapada

1 from Deogarh

105 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 977197.

Also read: Covid-19 claims 66 more lives in Odisha, Cuttack reports highest deaths

