Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1177 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Thursday informed that another 1177 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 974756 with the recovery of 1177 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

366 from Khordha

189 from Cuttack

65 from Puri

58 from Bhadrak

58 from Mayurbhanj

51 from Anugul

50 from Jagatsinghpur

43 from Jajapur

39 from Kendrapara

34 from Baleswar

29 from Nayagarh

25 from Keonjhar

21 from Dhenkanal

10 from Koraput

9 from Sambalpur

7 from Malkangiri

7 from Rayagada

6 from Ganjam

6 from Sonepur

5 from Kandhamal

4 from Bolangir

4 from Boudh

4 from Nabarangpur

3 from Bargarh

3 from Deogarh

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Nuapada

76 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 974756.

Also read: Odisha sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases with 1107 positives

