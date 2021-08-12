Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1177 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Thursday informed that another 1177 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 974756 with the recovery of 1177 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
366 from Khordha
189 from Cuttack
65 from Puri
58 from Bhadrak
58 from Mayurbhanj
51 from Anugul
50 from Jagatsinghpur
43 from Jajapur
39 from Kendrapara
34 from Baleswar
29 from Nayagarh
25 from Keonjhar
21 from Dhenkanal
10 from Koraput
9 from Sambalpur
7 from Malkangiri
7 from Rayagada
6 from Ganjam
6 from Sonepur
5 from Kandhamal
4 from Bolangir
4 from Boudh
4 from Nabarangpur
3 from Bargarh
3 from Deogarh
3 from Sundargarh
2 from Nuapada
76 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 974756.