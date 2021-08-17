Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1064 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Saturday informed that another 1198 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 980471 with the recovery of 1198 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

386 from Khordha

87 from Jagatsinghpur

71 from Baleswar

63 from Cuttack

50 from Puri

43 from Jajapur

40 from Anugul

39 from Bhadrak

28 from Nayagarh

25 from Dhenkanal

25 from Mayurbhanj

22 from Kendrapara

20 from Keonjhar

11 from Sundargarh

9 from Bargarh

9 from Kandhamal

9 from Sambalpur

6 from Koraput

6 from Malkangiri

5 from Deogarh

5 from Gajapati

5 from Ganjam

5 from Rayagada

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Sonepur

2 from Kalahandi

1 from Boudh

84 from State Pool

