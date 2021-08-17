Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 1064 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Saturday informed that another 1198 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 980471 with the recovery of 1198 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
386 from Khordha
87 from Jagatsinghpur
71 from Baleswar
63 from Cuttack
50 from Puri
43 from Jajapur
40 from Anugul
39 from Bhadrak
28 from Nayagarh
25 from Dhenkanal
25 from Mayurbhanj
22 from Kendrapara
20 from Keonjhar
11 from Sundargarh
9 from Bargarh
9 from Kandhamal
9 from Sambalpur
6 from Koraput
6 from Malkangiri
5 from Deogarh
5 from Gajapati
5 from Ganjam
5 from Rayagada
4 from Jharsuguda
4 from Sonepur
2 from Kalahandi
1 from Boudh
84 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 980471.