Odisha Cop, Two Others Arrested For Attempting To Kidnap Woman In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: An Odisha Armed Police Force constable has been arrested along with two others on charges of kidnapping and misbehaving with a woman on Tuesday.

The accused constable, who was posted at Khandagiri police station, allegedly tried to kidnap the woman, who is said to be a resident of Santipali Slum, in an auto-rickshaw and misbehaved with her under the influence of intoxication. However, the woman shouted for help and jumped off the vehicle.

Later, Saheed Nagar police arrested the trio following a complained lodged against them by the woman. Besides, an investigation into the matter is underway.

