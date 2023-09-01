Odisha cop arrested for sexually exploiting woman

Cuttack: In a shameful incident, a police constable of Odisha Police was on Friday arrested on charges of repeatedly exploiting a woman sexually in Cuttack City.

According to Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra, the constable, who served at the Reserve Police office, reportedly met the victim woman some years ago.

The accused policeman visited the woman’s house in Cuttack several times and repeatedly kept physical relationship with her with false promises despite her strong resistance, added the DCP.

The accused even used to threaten the woman whenever she protested the sexual exploitation, said the DCP adding that the victim woman could not dare to take any action against him or seek help of the police as he was a constable and no action would be taken against him. However, there was no other option for her and she was forced to file a complaint against him as the exploitation went beyond her capacity.

The concerned woman filed a complaint at the Mahila Police Station in Cuttack, based on which, police initiated an investigation into the matter and arrested the accused police constable. He will be forwarded to the court following a medical test.

Meanwhile, the accused constable has been suspended from service following his arrest. Besides, a departmental disciplinary proceeding has been initiated against him.