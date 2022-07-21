Odisha continues to witness rise in Covid cases, Active tally crosses 7k

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday continued to report sharp rise in Covid cases with 1196 positives including 169 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 699 are quarantine cases while the rest 497 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7093 active cases in the State.

Khordha recorded the highest cases as 312 people tested positive, followed by Sundergarh with 174 and Cuttack with 109 positives.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 28 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 15

6. Boudh: 16

7. Cuttack: 109

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 15

13. Jajpur: 28

14. Jharsuguda: 33

15. Kalahandi: 6

16. Kandhamal: 5

17. Kendrapada: 11

18. Keonjhar: 14

19. Khurda: 312

20. Koraput: 9

21. Mayurbhanj: 102

22. Nabarangpur: 12

23. Nayagarh: 36

24. Puri: 27

25. Rayagada: 19

26. Sambalpur: 70

27. Sonepur: 52

28. Sundargarh: 174

29. State Pool: 70