Bhubaneswar: A total of 633 tankers/containers carrying 11656.454 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort/supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 12 deficit states in the country.

More are leaving today. During last 21 days, as many as 59 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 977.342 MT, 174 from Dhenkanal with 2770.82 MT, 153 from Jajpur with 3164.827 MT and 247 from Rourkela with 4743.465 MT.

A total of 191 tankers with 3798.629 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 168 tankers with 2852.179 MT of oxygen to Telengana. Tamilnadu has received 14 tankers filled with 275.6 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 93 tankers filled with 1755.292 MT of oxygen. 27 tankers with 465.831 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 368.682 MT of oxygen filled in 24 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 44 tankers have carried around 845.451 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 51 nos of tankers with 891 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date. 15 tankers with 274.86 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 2 tankers with 58.22 MT sent to Punjab, 2 tankers with 31.29 MT sent to Bihar and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 21 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions. Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states.