Odisha continues to report less than 1000 Covid cases, 138 children test positive in last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 993 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,97,146. The active cases tally stands at 9,536.
A total of 993 new Covid positives include 578 quarantine cases and 415 are local contacts and 138 aged between 0-18 are infected.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 18
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 10
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 13
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 95
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 32
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 51
13. Jajpur: 60
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 7
17. Kendrapada: 15
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 419
20. Koraput: 1
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 42
23. Nawarangpur: 1
24. Nayagarh: 16
25. Nuapada: 1
26. Puri: 25
27. Rayagada: 3
28. Sambalpur: 11
29. Sonepur: 5
30. Sundargarh: 8
31. State Pool: 93