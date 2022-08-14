Odisha Continues To Record Below 500 Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 488 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 114 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 286 are quarantine cases while the rest 202 are local contacts. Currently, there are 3786 active cases in the State.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 20

6. Boudh: 40

7. Cuttack: 11

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 2

13. Jajpur: 5

14. Jharsuguda: 12

15. Kalahandi: 31

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 7

18. Khurda: 66

19. Koraput: 6

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 21

22. Nawarangpur: 20

23. Nayagarh: 9

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 7

26. Rayagada: 14

27. Sambalpur: 26

28. Sonepur: 9

29. Sundargarh: 105

30. State Pool: 14