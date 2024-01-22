Odisha continues to experience rainfall, cloudy weather under influence of high pressure system

Bhubaneswar: A significant change in weather is being experienced in the state. For the past two days, cloudy weather along with moderate rainfall is being witnessed in several parts of Odisha.

Rainfall is being experienced in several areas of the state including Bhubaneswar, Angul, Bhadrak, and Sambalpur, among other places. Moderate rainfall has been recorded in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar since last night.

The cloudy weather and rainfall in Odisha has disrupted daily life in several areas.

Several places in the state, including the coastal regions are likely to experience continuous rainfall until January 26. Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Dhenkanal of Odisha are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Reports from the Regional Meteorological department suggest that the cloudy weather in the state is due to the influence of the prevailing high pressure. After a decrease in rainfall, the intensity of winter is likely to increase in the state.