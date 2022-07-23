Odisha continues report decline in Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday continues to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 1130 positives including 143 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 662 are quarantine cases while the rest 468 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7345 active cases in the State.

Sundergarh recorded the highest cases as 225 people tested positive, followed by Khordha with 209 and Cuttack with 111 positives.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 29 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bargarh: 23

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Balangir: 17

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 111

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 4

12. Jagatsinghpur: 10

13. Jajpur: 36

14. Jharsuguda: 25

15. Kalahandi: 9

16. Kandhamal: 17

17. Kendrapada: 18

18. Keonjhar: 11

19. Khurda: 209

20. Koraput: 11

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 93

23. Nawarangpur: 9

24. Nayagarh: 33

25. Nuapada: 16

26. Puri: 14

27. Rayagada: 14

28. Sambalpur: 106

29. Sonepur: 18

30. Sundargarh: 225

31. State Pool: 47