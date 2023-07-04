Odisha: Consumers in distress due to sky-rocketing vegetable prices

Bhubaneswar: The prices of vegetables has now risen to unbearable new highs, the reason is said to be the monsoon rains all over the country.

The prices of most vegetables have soared to above Rs. 60, said reliable reports. The flood has become a hurdle in communication between different states.

This has gone a long way in affecting the vegetable prices since it has affected the supply of the vegetables to the market.

It is further worth mentioning that the vegetables which are being brought to be sold in the markets get rotten in a short duration due to the rain. That is why the market price of vegetables has increased significantly.

Prices have increased even in the wholesale markets. Since a few days, the prices are increasing with each passing day.

Initially, tomato was 120 rupees, then pointed gourd (potala) was Rs. 60, lady’s finger was Rs. 100 rupees, ridge gourd (janhi) was Rs. 80, eggplant (brinjal) was 60 rupees, spine gourd (kankada) Rs. 60, bitter gourd (kalara) was Rs. 100, and monkey beans (jhudanga) was Rs. 80.

Prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in the past few days said reliable reports. It is becoming difficult for the common man with each passing day to go to the market and buy vegetables.