Odisha: Consumers in distress due to sky-rocketing vegetable prices

The prices of vegetables has now risen to unbearable new highs, the reason is said to be the monsoon rains all over the country.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
vegetable prices odisha
Representational Image (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: The prices of vegetables has now risen to unbearable new highs, the reason is said to be the monsoon rains all over the country.

The prices of most vegetables have soared to above Rs. 60, said reliable reports. The flood has become a hurdle in communication between different states.

This has gone a long way in affecting the vegetable prices since it has affected the supply of the vegetables to the market.

Must Read

Statues of Nandi bull of Lord Shiva and Brusav drink water…

Assault on man in Bhubaneswar for foiling robbery attempt, 2…

Woman sells toddler for Rs 800 due to poverty in Mayurbhanj

It is further worth mentioning that the vegetables which are being brought to be sold in the markets get rotten in a short duration due to the rain. That is why the market price of vegetables has increased significantly.

Prices have increased even in the wholesale markets. Since a few days, the prices are increasing with each passing day.

Initially, tomato was 120 rupees, then pointed gourd (potala) was Rs. 60, lady’s finger was Rs. 100 rupees, ridge gourd (janhi) was Rs. 80, eggplant (brinjal) was 60 rupees, spine gourd (kankada) Rs. 60, bitter gourd (kalara) was Rs. 100, and monkey beans (jhudanga) was Rs. 80.

Prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in the past few days said reliable reports. It is becoming difficult for the common man with each passing day to go to the market and buy vegetables.

You might also like
State

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 775 posts in Bhubaneswar

State

Station master’s negligence and fault in the signaling led to the Balasore…

State

ACF Soumya Ranjan death case; Wife Bidyabharati goes missing

State

Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal today; Heavy rain to lash Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans