Odisha constable dupes girlfriend, flees after 7yrs of live-in

Cuttack: With the promise of marriage, an Odisha Police constable has duped his girlfriend (live-in partner) and disappeared, said reliable reports on Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from Cuttack district of Odisha. The constable has been identified as Pritiranjan Behera. He has been missing said reliable reports.

After being in a live-in relationship for seven years and keeping physical relationship with the girl, the constable has now gone missing.

Reports say that, Pritiranjan was posted as a constable in the 6th Battalion at Cuttack. However, he is a native of Baghadiria under Kanpur police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, his live in partner has brought allegations of duping her of cash worth around Rs. 20 lakh and gold jewellery worth lakhs within the 7 years of relationship.

The young woman who was the live-in partner of the constable has been forced to meet the Cuttack DCP today.

She further alleged that, she had filed a written complaint against Pritiranjan in the Badambadi police station but no action was taken.