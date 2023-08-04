Odisha Congress celebrates Supreme Court’s relief to Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname defamation’ case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Congress today joined the party members across the country in celebrating the Supreme Court’s relief to party senior leader Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname defamation’ case.

Jubilant Congress leaders and workers in different places of Odisha were seen dancing and sharing sweets by terming the apex court’s verdict as ‘justice.’

Led by Jatni MLA Suresh Rautray, several senior party leaders and workers celebrated the interim order of the Supreme Court of India by dancing to the beats of the drums infront of the Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

In Cuttack City too, the Congress leaders and workers were seen distributing sweets to the people passing on the road.

It is to be noted here that on March 23, a lower court in Surat convicted Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case, which dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, revolving around Gandhi’s comment, “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi.”