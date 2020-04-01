Bhubaneswar: The 5th Corona Positive detected here in Odisha on Wednesday. He is a 60 year old man from Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar. With multiple co-morbid conditions, the person was admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar where he tested positive for COVID 19 .

A 60 year old person of Surya Nagar Bhubaneswar with multiple co-morbid conditions admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar tests positive for COVID. This is the 5th COVID positive case in the state. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 1, 2020

Earlier this evening, the Health and Family Welfare department had informed about the recovery and discharge of the 2nd Corona patient in the state.