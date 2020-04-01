coronavirus
Pic Credits IANS

Odisha confirms 5th Corona Positive, 60 year old from Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
522

Bhubaneswar: The 5th Corona Positive detected here in Odisha on Wednesday. He is a 60 year old man from Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar. With multiple co-morbid conditions, the person was admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar where he tested positive for COVID 19 .

Earlier this evening, the Health and Family Welfare department had informed about the recovery and discharge of the 2nd Corona patient in the state.

