Bhubaneswar: Sahid Nagar Police has seized brown sugar and apprehended a peddler today, in the capital city of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as SK Salim.

According to reports, the Sahid Nagar police have seized 11gms of brown sugar and cash of rupees (Rs. 28,000) from his possession.

It is to be noted that, brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakhs was seized by the Odisha police in Puri district on Thursday.