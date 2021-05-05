Bhubaneswar: In a big success a special squad of Commissionerate Police nabbed members of the ill-famed ‘Katuri gang’ here on Wednesday. Members of this 5 member gang were targeting people during morning walk and were looting them.

As per reports, ‘Katuri Gang’ members use to come in bikes and loot morning walkers. They were active for the last four months. They were using a certain sharp weapon called ‘Katuri’ to frighten people and were snatching their valuable belongings.

Police seized 19 Gold chains, 6 kg silver, cash money worth more than Rs. 13 thousand, bikes and weapons from the gang members. More than 25 cases are pending in the name of the accused persons in different police stations.

