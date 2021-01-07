Odisha: Commissionerate Police launches help desk to redress cyber crime, Helpline number here

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police in Odisha launched a help desk on Thursday that will redress crimes related to fraud through phone call and cybercrime.

People who falls victim of such cybercrime can call in this helpline number to get help. 7440006709.

As many as 7 officials will be on duty in this desk including a Sub Inspector.

The desk will provide multiple helps. First, the phone number from where the fraud call was made will be blocked. Secondly, effort will be made to get the duped money back.

Police also asked such victims to get help from Google to trace out that fraud number. Or else they can call in the given helpline number.

If you are getting a phone call from an unknown number that smells such fraud, immediately inform to Police. Such numbers will immediately will be blocked, said Commissionerate Police.