Odisha: Commissionerate Police conducts raid on brown sugar ‘khatis’ in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Brown sugar users in Bhubaneswar beware! The Commissionerate police has started conducting raids on khatis from Tuesday.

The Chandrashekharpur police has conducted raids in the area and arrested as many as seven brown sugar peddlers today.

Brown sugar worth more than lakhs has been seized from them.

The police sources have said that these peddlers use brown sugar on a regular basis and also force their friends to use it. They basically create a want for these narcotic substances.

The police also added that most of the members of the gang are yet to be arrested. The police however is further investigating whether under the influence of drugs they have committed any crimes or not.