Odisha: College girl ‘possessed by Ghost’ narrates about murder of a minor girl: Watch

Balasore: In an unbelievable incident, a college going girl reportedly was heard narrating clearly about the murder of a minor girl after being possessed by ghost. The incident took place in Baringia village under Khaira Block in Balasore district of Odisha. The video of the girl speaking about the murder has gone viral.

As per reports, on July 24 a minor girl was burnt to death in Baringia village. One Dayanidhi Jena had been arrested and forwarded to Court on the charge of setting her on fire to death.

However, on Wednesday a college student reportedly narrated about the murder of the said minor girl after being possessed by the ghost of the dead girl and said that she has come to meet her parents. The video has gone viral.

It has been reported that the girl was possessed by the ghost for about one and half hour. Later she fell ill. The incident has become talk of the town as it is not acceptable for many people to believe such an incident.