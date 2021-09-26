Odisha: College employee goes missing after jumping into Mahanadi

Cuttack: A man has gone missing after he jumped into Mahanadi River near Kaliabuda in Sikharpur area of Cuttack on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Debasis Das. He was working as a Lab Assistant of a college in Bhubaneswar. He belongs to Chauliaganj area of Cuttack.

According to reports, a few locals potted the man floating in the river and alerted the Jagatpur Police.

On getting the information, the police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation which was delayed due to rain.