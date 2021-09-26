Odisha: College employee goes missing after jumping into Mahanadi

By WCE 2
man jumps into mahanadi
Police Reach The spot And Start The Probe

Cuttack: A man has gone missing after he jumped into Mahanadi River near Kaliabuda in Sikharpur area of Cuttack on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Debasis Das. He was working as a Lab Assistant of a college in Bhubaneswar. He belongs to Chauliaganj area of Cuttack.

According to reports, a few locals potted the man floating in the river and alerted the Jagatpur Police.

On getting the information, the police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation which was delayed due to rain.

You might also like
State

Odisha Reports 5 Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hours

State

206 Covid Positives From Khordha Among 585 In Odisha

State

State

Orange Warning Issued For Odisha Heavy Rainfall Predicted, Details Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online