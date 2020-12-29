raid in odisha
Odisha College Demonstrator Under Vigilance Scanner

By WCE 1

Berhampur: The Odisha Vigilance conducted raids at Kailash Chandra Mohanty’s residence and office, who works as a demonstrator at Chikiti Mahavidalaya in Gajam district over allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption officials also conducted simultaneous search at six places including Mohanty’s residence in Berhampur, flat at Berhampur, flat at Bhubaneswar, native house and relative’s at Chikitigarh in Ganjam district and office room at Chikiti College.

The search was conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by the Honble special Judge Vigilance, Berhampur.

Till the last report was filed, the raid was underway

