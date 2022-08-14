Odisha: Collector cancels government holidays in Cuttack

Cuttack: A red warning has been issued for Cuttack district in view of which the leave of all government officials has been canceled.

According to reports, the district collector has cancelled all the government holidays in Cuttack district.

All the heads of the state government offices have been instructed to remain present in their workplace. No employee can leave their head office without permission from the Collector.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers are steadily rising, owing to which they are being constantly monitored.

The SRC has issued an alert relating to heavy to very heavy rainfall and flood situation.

Cuttack District Rainfall Report by DEOC Cuttack:

1. Athagarh : 70 mm

2. Banki-Dampada : 162 mm

3. Barang : 35 mm

4. Baramba : 49 mm

5. Cuttack Sadar : 34 mm

6. Kantapara : 122 mm

7. Mahanga : 60 mm

8. Niali : 118 mm

9. Nischintakoili : 63 mm

10. Narasinghpur : 80 mm

11. Salipur : 58 mm

12. Tangi-Choudwar : 44 mm

13. Tigiria : 67 mm

The total rainfall was recorded to be 962.00 mm while the average rainfall was 74.00 mm.