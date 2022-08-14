Image Credit: Gosahin

Odisha: Collector cancels government holidays in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau 521 0

Cuttack: A red warning has been issued for Cuttack district in view of which the leave of all government officials has been canceled.

According to reports, the district collector has cancelled all the government holidays in Cuttack district.

All the heads of the state government offices have been instructed to remain present in their workplace. No employee can leave their head office without permission from the Collector.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers are steadily rising, owing to which they are being constantly monitored.

The SRC has issued an alert relating to heavy to very heavy rainfall and flood situation.

Cuttack District Rainfall Report by DEOC Cuttack: 

1. Athagarh : 70 mm
2. Banki-Dampada : 162 mm
3. Barang : 35 mm
4. Baramba : 49 mm
5. Cuttack Sadar : 34 mm
6. Kantapara : 122 mm
7. Mahanga : 60 mm
8. Niali : 118 mm
9. Nischintakoili : 63 mm
10. Narasinghpur : 80 mm
11. Salipur : 58 mm
12. Tangi-Choudwar : 44 mm
13. Tigiria : 67 mm

The total rainfall was recorded to be 962.00 mm while the average rainfall was 74.00 mm.

You might also like
State

Warning Issued In Twin-Cities For Heavy Rainfall

State

Cuttack: Flood water enters Maa Bhattarika Temple

State

Odisha: Low pressure intensifies into well marked low pressure, red warning to 7…

State

Hirakud Dam Opens 34 Sluice Gates To Release Floodwater

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.