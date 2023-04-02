Odisha collected Gross GST of Rs 4749.02 Cr in March

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly recorded Gross GST collection of Rs 4749.02 Cr during March, 2023, informed the I & PR Department of the State government.

According to the I & PR Department, the collection of the Gross GST of Rs 4749.02 Cr in March, 2023 is 15.14 per cent higher than the collection was made last year in March and is the second-highest Gross collection of all time.

The Department further said that the collection of GST revenue to be retained by the State i.e. OGST+IGST Settlement during the month of March, 2023 is recorded at Rs 1977.45 Cr which is 15.69% higher than the corresponding collection of 1709.14 Cr recorded during March, 2022.

The progressive collection of GST revenue to be retained by the State during the financial year 2022-23 is Rs 18766.58 Cr as against Rs 16392.24 Cr collected during FY 2021-22 with a growth rate of 14.48%.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol & Liquor) is Rs 1917.29 Cr during March 2023 as against Rs 1693.53 Cr during March, 2022 with a growth rate of 13.21%.

The progressive collection of VAT during FY 2022-23 is Rs 11974.65 which is 20.16% higher than the collection of Rs 9965.60 collected during FY 2021-22.

Overall, the CT & GST Commissionerate has collected Rs 31158.33 Cr during FY 2022-23 under all Acts (GST/VAT/Profession Tax/ET) as against collection of Rs 26756.18 Cr during FY 2021-22 recording a growth of 16.45%.

Likewise, Rs 21.91 Lakh of waybills has been generated during March 2023 vis-à-vis Rs 18.58 Lakh of waybills generated during March 2022 recording a growth of 17.93%.