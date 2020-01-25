Odisha: Cold wave to prevail; rain likely in 48 hours

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that biting cold wave will continue in many parts of Odisha for next two days.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, the cold condition is likely to prevail in the districts of Angul, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Bolangir during January 26 and 27.

The weathermen also predicted that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar on January 28 and 29.

Similarly, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendrapara districts will witness thundershower on January 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, Vehicular movement in several interior districts including Kalahandi and Kandhamal was adversely affected due to dense fog today.