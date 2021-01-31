Odisha Cold Wave Conditions: Meteorological Centre Issues Yellow Warning For 11 Districts

By WCE 3 1
Odisha Cold Wave Conditions: Meteorological Centre Issues Yellow Warning For 11 Districts

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued a Yellow Warning for 11 districts of the State saying that the cold wave conditions would continue in these districts.

Deogarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Boudh are the 11 districts which have been issued the warning. The weatherman said that these districts would experience cold wave conditions in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Centre further said that the cold wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, and Angul from 0830 hrs IST of 02.02.2021 to 0830 hrs IST of 03.02.2021.

