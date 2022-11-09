Odisha: Cold likely to increase after Saturday, temp to drop 2 to 3 degrees

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in the state is likely to drop and the cold will increase after Saturday informed by Bhubaneswar Metetorological Department (BMD) in Odisha.

BMD further informed that, there will be a slight drop in the temperature during the night and the temperature is likely to drop 2 to 3 degree Celsius.

It is noteworthy that, in the last 2 days the state has experienced dry weather and a little cold is experienced during the evening. Besides, foggy weather is seen in some places.

It is to be noted that, the temperature during night in Koraput and Semiliguda was recorded at 12.8 degree celsius and the lowest temperature was recorded in Kandhamal and G. Udayagiri i.e 13.4 degree Celsius.