Odisha: Coastal Communities to be made more Climate Resilient

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards enhancing climate resilience of coastal communities Odisha Government has decided to implement a community based action plan from the current year.

This was discussed in the Steering Committee of Integrated Coastal Management Society (ICZMS) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on digital mode from Lokseba Bhawan wherein Additional Chief Secretary Forest Environment and Climate Change Satyabrata Sahu outlined the proposal for discussion.

Considering different contours of the plan, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed to focus on regeneration of coastal eco-system, and promotion of climate resilient sustainable livelihood in the coastal communities.

He directed to prepare the annual action plan in consultation with the respective communities. Mahapatra also directed to prioritize the villages that generally face climate induced calamities over the years. It was also decided to density mangrove forest and sea grass for enriching costal eco-system and reducing the impact of tidal surge and storm.

The CS asked to explore all possible places for development of eco-tourism with boating and wild life watching facilities. It was decided to prepare the livelihood plan as per need of the people and potential the concerned areas.

Project Director ICZMS Sushanta Nanda apprised that the interventions would be rolled out from current year and would be completed by 2026-27. An amount of Rs.261.50 cr would be invested. The main coastal landscapes to be treated under the project would include the areas like Talsari in Balasore district, Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district, Bahuda and Chilika is Ganjam district, and Devi Mouth, Chilika in Puri district. Around 3,75,321 hectors of coastal area spreading over 339 Gram Panchayats and five forest divisions would be included in it.

The project would contribute towards the ongoing efforts of the State Government in addressing the impacts of the climatic hazards and disasters on the vulnerable coastal communities through popularization of the climate adaptive livelihood activities. The community based organizations, NGOs, eco-clubs, women self help groups and local village communities would be involved the planning, execution and carrying forward of the intervention.

Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Kumar Dev, Director Environment and PD, IZCMS Susanta Nanda along with senior officers from concerned departments participated in the deliberations.