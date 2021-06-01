Odisha: Coast Guard Ship ‘Raziya Sultana’ Decommissioned

Paradip: Indian Coast Guard ship Raziya Sultana was decommissioned with full armed forces honours on Jun 1, in a traditional military ceremony held at Paradip port in Odisha.

ICGS Raziya Sultana, synonymous with Raziya Sultana reigned the seas for the last 21 years and is named as the ‘Sultan’ of the Indian Coast Guard. The ship has glorified the name in Indian and foreign shores and has been the last of its kind in the fleet of Indian Coast Guard.

During the ceremony, an impressive Guard of Honour was paraded and with sunset the Coast Guard Ensign was hauled down on the ship for the last time. Soon after ‘Decommissioning Pennant’ which is equal to the lenghth of the ship was lowered. The ship has been flying the National Flag and Coast Guard Ensign with great pride and honour during her illustrious career spanning over 21 years of commission.

Commander Coast Guard District Odisha while addressing the crew and CG paternity present in the ceremony, highlighted the contributions made by this vessel in region and commended the ship and all her crew for the yeoman service they have put in for last 21 years for the organization.