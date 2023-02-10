Odisha CM’s 5T Secy VK Pandian takes stock of renovation at Utkalamani’s birthplace

Puri: Odisha CM’s 5T Secy VK Pandian visited the birth place of Utkalamani Gopabandhu in Suando of Puri district today as directed by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He took stock of the renovation work of the pitha. It is to be noted that CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to dedicate to the people the renovated birthplace of Utkalamani on coming February 23.

The Lord Lokeshwar Shiva temple in this village of the Utkalamani was in a wretched condition. Keeping request of the villagers of Suando, the renovation of this temple is also being taken up and completed. Today the foundation day of this renovated temple was held in which the 5T Secretary participated. He also remained involved in the purnahuti ritual.

Later, Pandian also took stock of the renovation work of the Sathighara, Dhinkisala and other places of Utkalamani. He also took stock of the renovation work of the village pond and museum. He was satisfied to see the development in the work.

Utkalamani Gopabandhu is the symbol of social service. He is respected by every Odia. His sacrifice for the State and his fellow brethren has made him immortal in the hearts of Odias.

The renovation work of the birthplace of Utkalamani has been undertaken by the Government of Odisha with the help of the family of the great leader and the villagers.