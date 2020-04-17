5T Secretary visits Paradeep to check food amenities of migrant workers

Jagatsinghpur: Odisha Chief Minister’s 5T secretary VK Pandian visited Paradeep in Jagatshinghpur district on Friday to check the food quality and amenities provided to the migrant workers stranded in Odisha due to lock down.

The 5T secretary inspected the camp at Sandhakuda where many labourers from Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha’s Balasore districts are there.

Odisha Govt has announced many steps for migrant labourers of other states stranded in Odisha. And now reality check is also being done so that there should not be any issue regarding the food quality and amenities provided to them.

It is to be noted that many people, mainly migrant workers have been stranded in other states due to lock down that has been imposed to curb coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, many labourers from other states have been stranded in Odisha. However, Odisha Govt is taking abundant care so that these people should not face any problem.

