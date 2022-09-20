Odisha CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Khurda Industrial Estate: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Tuesday visited the Industrial Estate in Khordha to take stock of situation regarding development of industry and industrial estate. In the meeting IDCO MD Bhupendra Singh Punia, District Collector of Khordha K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Khordha SP Siddharth Kataria and senior officials were present.

The 5T secretary discussed with the entrepreneurs of Khordha Industrial Estate and representatives of different company. He first reached the SMS India Private Limited and discussed with the officials.

He also discussed with the top officials of Hindustan Coca cola, Century Fibre Plates. In the discussion he focussed especially on development of the Industrial Estate, creating employment opportunities for the locals, increasing production capacity, more capital investment and yielding of quality product.

It is to be noted that on Monday the 5T Secretary visited SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and visited the project site of Taladanda Canal to review the progress.

Pandian directed the officials to ensure the shifting of the utilities and expedite the project work. He directed the officials to discuss with the people regarding the shifting of the library from the project site and submit a proposal regarding its relocation at a suitable new site within 10 days.